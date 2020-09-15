Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

International cricket returns to Australia with New Zealand Women tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: T20WorldCup

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that international cricket will be returning to the country with the New Zealand Women team’s touring Down Under for a T20I and ODI series this month.

There have been no cricket in Australia since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CA, in a statement on its website, has announced that a limited number of fans can attend the fixtures at the Allan Border Field in Albion.

“The good news is a limited number of fans will be able to attend the matches with tickets now on sale,” CA stated on its website. “There will be a limit of six tickets per customer, and there will be no box office sales at the match.”

“Only mobile tickets will be available, and when you buy a ticket, Cricket Australia will keep your details for COVID-19 contact-tracing purposes.”

The fans will be seated in the six zones which will be mentioned on their tickets.

CA has advised the spectators to stay at home if they are feeling unwell and keep a bat length distance of 1.5 metres from others whereas they will be prohibited to take pictures with the players or ask for their autographs.

Schedule

September 26: First T20
September 27: Second T20
September 30: Third T20

October 3: First ODI
October 5: Second ODI
October 7: Third ODI

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice captain), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.

Australia Coronavirus Cricket new zealand
 
Tell us what you think:

Australia, New Zealand, Australia Women, New Zealand Women, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Women's Cricket, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 
