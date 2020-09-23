Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Coronavirus restrictions: FA fears ‘huge’ impact in English football

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus restrictions: FA fears ‘huge’ impact in English football

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Premier League

The Football Association (FA) has warned new coronavirus restrictions will have a “huge” impact on the game, with clubs facing the bleak prospect of six more months in empty stadiums.

A plan to bring fans back into English sports venues on a socially distanced basis from October 1 has been scrapped because of fears over rising infection numbers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures announced on Tuesday could stay in place for six months.

It is a devastating blow to sporting organisations, many of whom rely heavily on match-day revenue for survival, and there have been calls from governing bodies for emergency funding.

The FA said financial help was vital to help clubs survive.

“We understand the government’s decision, as the health of the nation is the priority,” the FA said in a statement. “However, it is important to recognise that the impact on football will be huge. Clubs up and down the country are really struggling, and many will have been looking forward to crowds coming back in order to provide much-needed income during these difficult times. Many, at all levels of the game, are battling to survive.”

The FA said it welcomed the government’s commitment to providing financial support for clubs and would continue to work with ministers on a return of crowds.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden met with representatives from a wide range of sports on Tuesday to hold further talks on the financial impact of the restrictions.

Johnson said on Wednesday that the department was “in active consultations with clubs across the country to see what we can do to help”.

“It grieves me to see football clubs… not able to go back in the way they want to right now,” he told MPs. “And I have total sympathy with… the fans. I really wish we did not have to do this.”

The English Football League says its 72 clubs stand to lose £200 million without fans for the whole of the 2020-21 season. Club chairmen said they expected clubs to go under without immediate action.

The Premier League warned of the “devastating impact” the continued absence of supporters was having on its clubs and communities.

“Last season, Premier League clubs suffered £700 million in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than £100 million per month,” it said in a statement.

The Rugby Football Union and Jockey Club also called for government aid while cricket chiefs warned the continuing absence of fans would have a “severe” impact.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Football Football Association Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.