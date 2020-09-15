Chelsea’s Lampard ‘happy’ with goalkeeper Arrizabalaga despite repeated blunders

Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard said that he was happy to have Kepa Arrizabalaga in his side despite the goalkeeper’s error-strewn performance in their Premier League fixture against Brighton on Monday.

The Seagulls, who were trailing 1-0, equalised in the 54th minute when Leonard Trossard’s 20-yard shot slipped under the Spaniard’s weak attempted save.

The 33-year-old’s blunder wasn’t fatal for the former Premier League champions as James restored their lead just 100 seconds later with a stunning 30-yard blast.

The London-based club sealed the winner in the 66th minute when Zouma met James’ corner with a volley that took a heavy deflection of Adam Webster to wrong-foot Ryan.

The former Chelsea midfielder, commenting on Arrizabalaga’s performance after the match, said that he sees a confident player in the 25-year-old.

“I am happy with Kepa, I saw confidence in him, he is here, he is our keeper and I am happy with him,” said Lampard.

The six-time League winners signed Arrizabalaga from Spanish club Athletic Bilbao for a record fee of £71.6m on a seven-year deal. He was widely criticised after his topsy-turvy form in the last season.