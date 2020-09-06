Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Buttler stars as England win T20I series against Australia

Posted: Sep 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler scored an impressive half-century as England beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I in Southampton on Sunday.

Three Lions now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They claimed a narrow two-run victory in the series opener on Friday.

The dead rubber third and final game will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

Australia, batting first, had finished at 157-7 in their given 20 overs.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 40 from 33 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Marcus Stoinis chipped in with his 26-ball 35 which included two fours and two maximums.

England’s clinical run chase

England completed the run chase in 18.5 overs at the expense of four wickets.

Wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler was the star performer for the hosts with the bat as he played an unbeaten 77-run knock which came off 54 deliveries and included eight boundaries and two sixes.

The opener also put on a 87-run partnership with Dawid Malan who made 42 from 32 balls with the help of seven fours.

