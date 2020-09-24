Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Bangladesh fast-bowler in quarantine after positive coronavirus test

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bangladesh fast-bowler in quarantine after positive coronavirus test

Photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that fast-bowler Abu Jayed was removed from the side’s training camp for Sri Lanka tour after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the BCB stated that it had tested all 27 players who have been called for the camp.

“Pace bowler Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has reported positive for COVID-19,” BCB Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted saying in the press release. “He will receive treatment in isolation for COVID as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course.”

The fast-bowler has made 14 international fixtures across all three formats with 33 wickets to his name. His last appearance was in a Test against Zimbabwe in which he returned with figures of 4-75.

Earlier tests

The board had earlier announced that it had isolated an unnamed player from the camp after he showed “classical symptoms” of the pathogen.

The duo of Test batsman Saif Hassan and the team’s Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee were asked to go into self-isolation after testing positive.

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza along with Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam have also tested positive in the past.

