Bangladesh cricketer sent into isolation after showing COVID-19 symptoms

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that it has isolated an unnamed player from the team’s training camp after he showed “classical symptoms” of the coronavirus.

The BCB, in a statement on its website, mentioned that it tested players for the virus on September 18 and 19 during which a player was showing symptoms of the virus.

It also mentioned that two cases were “borderline negative”.

“As per the COVID-19 management guidelines and to maintain bio-secure environment standards, the symptomatic individual along with all the players who have been in close contact with him recently, have been isolated until the next test on September 22,” the statement read.

Bangladesh have set up a training camp ahead of the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Earlier positive tests

The BCB had earlier announced that the duo of Test batsman Saif Hassan and their Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee were asked to go into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old is not the first Bangladesh cricketer to have contracted the virus as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza along with Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam also tested positive.