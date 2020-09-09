Bangladesh batsman, coach test positive for coronavirus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that Test batsman Saif Hassan and their Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The BCB stated in a press release that a 24-member group, comprising of 17 players and seven members of the coaching staff, were tested for the pathogen on Tuesday.

The result of the 21-year-old and the coaching staff member came back positive. They have been advised to go into self-isolation.

“As they had no visible symptoms leading up to the sample collection, the BCB’s Medical Team has advised the player Saif Hassan and BCB’s Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee to go into self-isolation immediately in accordance with the COVID-19 management protocol until they undergo another test,” the statement read.

The right-hander was part of Bangladesh’s Test squad which toured Pakistan this year. He managed just 16 runs in the only fixture that was played.

Hassan is not the first Bangladesh cricketer to have been contracted the virus as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza along with Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam were also tested positive.

Lee, on the other hand, has now been diagnosed for the disease twice. His coronavirus test result came positive when he was tested in the United Arab Emirates on August 14.

He spent 10 days in isolation before testing negative for the Covid-19 on August 23.

He also went into self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Dhaka.