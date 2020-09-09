Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman

England’s top-order batsman David Malan has climbed to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen.

The left-hander grabbed the number-one rank after a great outing in the recently concluded three-match series against Australia where he finished as the top-scorer with 129 runs at an average of 43.

Malan replaced Pakistan’s star batsman and captain Babar Azam, who is now placed on the second position with 869 ranking points.

In the team rankings, Australia remained on the top position despite suffering a 2-1 series defeat against England.