Is Azhar Ali being replaced as Pakistan’s Test captain?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

A member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee has reportedly told Prime Minister Imran Khan that batsman Azhar Ali needs to be replaced as Test captain.

The right-handed batsman had replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2019. He recently came under fire for his leadership skills and individual performances.

Since taking over the reins in the longest format, he led Pakistan in eight matches out of which the side won just two games and lost three fixtures. Three ended in a draw.

Notable series defeats included a 2-0 whitewash against hosts Australia and a 1-0 defeat in the three-match away series against England.    

The prime minister, in his capacity as the board’s patron-in-chief, had called a high-level meeting with a PCB delegation on Wednesday to discuss the side’s recent performance in England.

The delegation comprised of Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan, a cricket committee member, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq along with Test captain Azhar Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.  

‘Not confident’

In the meeting, PM Khan asked the delegation as to how the side could lose the first Test in Manchester when it was on the verge of winning the game.

The committee member reportedly told the premier they were not confident with the 35-year-old leading the side and stressed the need to replace the Lahore-born player as team captain.

