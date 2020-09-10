Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Management eyes half-full stadium in Australian Open 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Management eyes half-full stadium in Australian Open 2021

Photo: AFP

Australian Open organisers are looking to stage the next year’s tournament in half-full stadiums in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The fate of the tournament, which is played in Melbourne, remains up in the air with Victoria state battling a second wave of Covid-19, although the caseload is dropping.

Several big events in the country’s second biggest city, including the Australian Rules grand final and a Wallabies Test against the All Blacks, have already fallen victim to the pandemic.

But Australian Open chief Craig Tiley remains optimistic that the Grand Slam will go ahead, with at least some fans to cheer on the players, in contrast to the US Open which is spectator free.

“Under what we expect the restrictive conditions to be, 25 percent crowds would be the bottom end and 50 percent would be the top end,” he told the Melbourne Age on Thursday.

“But a lot’s going to depend on the condition of the environment at that time.

“I would be jumping up and down if that was the result,” Tiley added. “That’s our aspiration. (But) anything is possible.”

Tiley has previously said contingency plans were in place for Melbourne Park, with reduced seating due to social distancing, players in a secure bio-security “bubble” and the likelihood of no overseas spectators.

“Players, if they come to Melbourne they’ll stay in Melbourne for 14 days and we’ll create a bubble between the hotel, transport and the courts,” he said Thursday.

A key lead-up event to the Australian Open is scheduled to be the 24-nation ATP Cup team tournament, with groups games in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane before the finals in Sydney.

But with uncertainty over whether players will be able to cross state borders without quarantining for 14 days, the newspaper said Tennis Australia was mulling a single location.

“We’re working closely with the ATP, and the players,” said Tiley.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Australian Open 2021 Coronavirus COVID-19 Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australian Open, Australian Open 2021, Australian Open 2020, Coronavirus, US Open 2020, US Open, Tennis, Tennis Australia, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Australia,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Ajmal unveils Gambhir's advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup...
Ajmal unveils Gambhir’s advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup semi-final
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik's future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record
Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record
Watch: Pakistan cricketers greet families after returning from England tour
Watch: Pakistan cricketers greet families after returning from England tour
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.