Friday, September 25, 2020
Samaa TV
Australia postpone home fixtures against Afghanistan, New Zealand

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) announced that the home fixtures against Afghanistan and New Zealand have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic till next year.

The governing body, in a statement on its website, mentioned the fixtures have been put on hold till next year due to “the complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic.”

Afghanistan were to play a one-off Test against the Baggy Green in November in Perth. The Blackcaps were to tour the Land Down Under for a three-match ODI series and a T20I fixture.

The delay means India will be the only side touring the country this year.

“Details of the four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is internationals to be played between Australia and India are expected to be confirmed soon,” the statement read.






 

 
 

 
