Australia’s Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s T20I wicketkeeping record

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has broken former India captain MS Dhoni’s record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the T20I format.

The 30-year-old, who was named player-of-the-match in the Women’s T20 World Cup final earlier this year, set the milestone during the second T20I against New Zealand in Brisbane on Sunday.

With 92 dismissals to her name in 99 innings, she overtook former India captain who has 91 dismissals to his name to become the most prolific wicketkeeper in the 20-over format.

The 30-year-old achieved the feat when she caught Lauren Down on the bowling of Georgia Wareham’s.

The wicketkeeper admitted that she was unaware of the milestone.

“I had no idea about it,” she was quoted saying by the ESPNcricinfo. “I wondered why Mel Jones was asking me about MS Dhoni. I thought it was a very strange discussion we were about to have.”

“It’s obviously a very nice individual accolade but it reflects better on our bowling attack than myself.

“It just shows the strength of our bowling attack we’ve had throughout my career that they are giving these opportunities. Makes me think about all the ones I’ve missed but at the same it is nice, but it’s more credit to the bowlers.

“There’s a lot of stuff you do as a wicketkeeper, so for me I’m always really content when I come off the field and I’ve had a good day behind the stumps. Didn’t feel like I had a great day today so it’s sort of a weird feeling.

“I love wicketkeeping, have done it my whole life – much as I wanted to be a bowler I love my keeping – so if I come off the ground and I’ve done my job for the bowlers and team, more often than not I’m pretty happy.”

Comfortable win

The hosts won the second T20I against New Zealand by eight wickets to win three-match series 2-0

New Zealand, electing to bat first, were dismissed for just 128 with Amy Satterthwaite top scoring with 30 off 25 ball with five boundaries to her name.

Wareham and Delissa Kimmince bagged three wickets each for the host.

Rachael Haynes made 40 from 31 deliveries after hitting five boundaries whereas Healy chipped in with her 33-run knock which came off 33 balls with five fours and a six.