Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia’s Aaron Finch accepts responsibility for defeat in first England T20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Australia’s Aaron Finch accepts responsibility for defeat in first England T20I

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he was partially to be blamed for the sides defeat in the first T20I against England in Southampton on Friday.

Tom Curran held his nerve as England beat Australia by two runs in a final-ball thriller to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Australia, in their first competitive match for nearly six months because of the coronavirus, were making light work of a target of 163 while captain Aaron Finch (46) and David Warner (58) were putting on 98 for the first wicket.

But star batsman Steve Smith’s exit for just 18 sparked a collapse that saw Australia lose four wickets for nine runs in 14 balls.

Chris Jordan, in his 50th match at this level, conceded just four runs in the penultimate over that ended with him running out Ashton Agar. 

A target of 15 off six balls became five off one. But Marcus Stoinis, having hit a six off Curran earlier in the over, couldn’t hit another six needed for a win or the four that would have tied the scores and taken the match into a Super Over.

‘Keep coming hard’

Finch said either he or Warner should have seen Australia home.

“We knew that England were going to keep coming hard and they executed really well,” he said. “I’d probably be more critical of myself and Davey, who got us off to good start and neither of us pushed on to make a match-winning contribution.”

England captain Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, praised his bowlers for keeping their cool under pressure.

“I thought the bowlers really came good in the last eight overs,” England captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “We managed to get the ball talking a bit, Adil (Rashid) taking those two important wickets to get into that middle order and get it exposed a little bit.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aaron Finch Australia Cricket England
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, England, Cricket, England vs Australia, Aaron Finch, Aaron Finch accepts responsibility, Australia defeat to England in first T20I,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan's defeat in second England T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan’s defeat in second England T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
PCB announces schedule for postponed PSL 2020 fixtures
PCB announces schedule for postponed PSL 2020 fixtures
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Shahid Afridi joins Galle Gladiators for Lanka Premier League 2020
Shahid Afridi joins Galle Gladiators for Lanka Premier League 2020
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record
Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.