Australia’s Aaron Finch accepts responsibility for defeat in first England T20I

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he was partially to be blamed for the sides defeat in the first T20I against England in Southampton on Friday.

Tom Curran held his nerve as England beat Australia by two runs in a final-ball thriller to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Australia, in their first competitive match for nearly six months because of the coronavirus, were making light work of a target of 163 while captain Aaron Finch (46) and David Warner (58) were putting on 98 for the first wicket.

But star batsman Steve Smith’s exit for just 18 sparked a collapse that saw Australia lose four wickets for nine runs in 14 balls.

Chris Jordan, in his 50th match at this level, conceded just four runs in the penultimate over that ended with him running out Ashton Agar.

A target of 15 off six balls became five off one. But Marcus Stoinis, having hit a six off Curran earlier in the over, couldn’t hit another six needed for a win or the four that would have tied the scores and taken the match into a Super Over.

‘Keep coming hard’

Finch said either he or Warner should have seen Australia home.

“We knew that England were going to keep coming hard and they executed really well,” he said. “I’d probably be more critical of myself and Davey, who got us off to good start and neither of us pushed on to make a match-winning contribution.”

England captain Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, praised his bowlers for keeping their cool under pressure.

“I thought the bowlers really came good in the last eight overs,” England captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “We managed to get the ball talking a bit, Adil (Rashid) taking those two important wickets to get into that middle order and get it exposed a little bit.”