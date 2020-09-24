Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Football

Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez

Photo: AFP

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of former Barcelona forward for €6 million on Wednesday.

Suarez left his last training session with the Catalan side in tears on Wednesday having been told over the summer that he was no longer required by new coach Ronald Koeman.

Since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2014, Suarez has won a host of trophies, including the 2015 Champions League and four Liga titles.

He leaves as the club’s third highest scorer with 198 goals behind Cesar Rodriguez (232) and Lionel Messi (634).

The move to Barcelona’s La Liga rivals follows a failed attempt to join Juventus.

Juve coach Andrea Pirlo disclosed last week a deal was unlikely because of delays in the Uruguayan’s bid to get an Italian passport.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Perugia said they suspected Suarez of cheating to pass his Italian language test with the aid of examiners suspected of helping him.

Reshaping Barcelona

The exit of the 33-year-old from Camp Nou comes as Koeman attempts to reshape Barcelona.

As well as Suarez, the Dutchman has shown the exit to Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, while French defender Samuel Umtiti is also set to leave.

Spanish television channel Gol showed Suarez wiping away tears with his sleeve as he drove off after saying his last goodbyes to teammates at Barcelona’s Sant Joan Despi training centre.

