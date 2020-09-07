Ashton Agar eyes new role for Australia in T20Is

Young all-rounder Ashton Agar is keen to improve his batting and become one of Australia’s finishers at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I World Cup in India next year.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye with bat and ball in England so far even though Aaron Finch’s men are two down in the three-match T20I series in Southampton.

Agar has picked up four wickets at an admirable economy rate and chipped in with a 20-ball knock of 23 from number seven in Sunday’s loss.

Since he has established himself in the T20 side over the past year, the 26-year-old has excelled with the ball but he would like to win more games for his country with the bat.

“Yes it is definitely a role I have identified that if I can fit into that well, I can really help the team,” said Agar. “It is a tough role and one I really need to improve on because it is really important at the back end of the innings to get an extra 10 to 15 runs out of that position from a minimal amount of balls.”

If Australia were to lose again on Tuesday, England would be the number-one ranked team in T20s.

Left-arm spinner Agar admitted the team “take a lot of pride” in topping the rankings, but are keen to win every match they play.

“It is a shame and it really hurts to lose the series but we look around the changing room and know we are a really good team and a good T20 team,” he said. “If we win a couple more of those small moments it shows we are super competitive against the best teams in the world.”