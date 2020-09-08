Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Ashleigh Barty withdraws from French Open 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashleigh Barty withdraws from French Open 2020

Photo: AFP

World number one Ashleigh Barty has announced on Tuesday that she will not take part in the upcoming French Open, citing the coronavirus fears.

The 24-year-old, who is the 2019 French Open champion, has also skipped the ongoing US Open over similar concerns.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly,” she said on social media. “There are two reasons for my decision — the first is the health risks that still exist with Covid.”

She continued: “The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.”

Barty, who is based in Brisbane, announced in late July that she would sit out the US Open, currently underway in New York, with defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal and world number two Simona Halep among those who also opted out because of the pandemic.

