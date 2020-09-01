Argentina president urges Lionel Messi to ‘return home’

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has called upon star striker Lionel Messi to play in his home country after leaving FC Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has reportedly announced informed the Catalan-based outfit about his decision to leave at the earliest after the team’s historic 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The striker also did not report to Camp Nou for the side’s pre-season medical testing and the first training session.

The Argentine is now heavily linked with the English club which is being managed by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

Fernandez, while talking to local media as quoted by Evening Standard, has asked the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to return to his country where the locals can see him play.

“You are in our hearts and we have never seen you play in our country,” he said. “Give us the pleasure of ending your career with Newell’s Old Boys, your club.”

Messi has played as a youth player for the Old Boys whereas several of its academy players—Diego Maradona, Gabriel Batistuta, Gabriel Heinze, Mauricio Pochettino and Maxi Rodríguez—have gone on to represent the Argentine side in the FIFA World Cup.