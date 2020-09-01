Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Argentina president urges Lionel Messi to ‘return home’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Argentina president urges Lionel Messi to ‘return home’

Photo: AFP

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has called upon star striker Lionel Messi to play in his home country after leaving FC Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has reportedly announced informed the Catalan-based outfit about his decision to leave at the earliest after the team’s historic 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The striker also did not report to Camp Nou for the side’s pre-season medical testing and the first training session.  

The Argentine is now heavily linked with the English club which is being managed by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

Fernandez, while talking to local media as quoted by Evening Standard, has asked the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to return to his country where the locals can see him play. 

“You are in our hearts and we have never seen you play in our country,” he said. “Give us the pleasure of ending your career with Newell’s Old Boys, your club.”

Messi has played as a youth player for the Old Boys whereas several of its academy players—Diego Maradona, Gabriel Batistuta, Gabriel Heinze, Mauricio Pochettino and Maxi Rodríguez—have gone on to represent the Argentine side in the FIFA World Cup.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alberto Fernandez argentina Lionel Messi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lionel Messi, Messi, Argentina, Newell's Old Boys, Old Boys, Football, Argentina president, Alberto Fernandez,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan's defeat in second England T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan’s defeat in second England T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.