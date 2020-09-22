Aisam-ul-Haq cements quarter-finals berth in Hamburg European Open

Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has registered his place in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

The 40-year-old, who is taking part in the men’s double’s event alongside Moldovan tennis player Radu Albot, defeated Great Britain’s duo of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in a thrilling round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Qureshi and his partner lost the first set without winning a game but made a grand comeback and secured a win with the score of 0-6, 7-5 and 10-8.

Alhamdulliah survived another day and got through another tough match 0/6 7/5 10/8 @atptour in @hamburgopen . Got to keep trusting in Allah and the process 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/0nmyani5xV — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) September 21, 2020

Aisam and Albot will now face either Croatia’s duo of Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavić or German pair of Milan Welte and Marvin Möller in the last-eight clash.