Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Aisam-ul-Haq cements quarter-finals berth in Hamburg European Open

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: aisamhqureshi/Twitter

Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has registered his place in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

The 40-year-old, who is taking part in the men’s double’s event alongside Moldovan tennis player Radu Albot, defeated Great Britain’s duo of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in a thrilling round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Qureshi and his partner lost the first set without winning a game but made a grand comeback and secured a win with the score of 0-6, 7-5 and 10-8.

Aisam and Albot will now face either Croatia’s duo of Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavić or German pair of Milan Welte and Marvin Möller in the last-eight clash.






 

 
 

 
