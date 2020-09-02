Watch: Pakistan cricketers wish best of luck to Aisam-ul-Haq

The Pakistan cricket team stars have wished best of luck to Aisam-ul-Haq ahead of his US Open opener.

Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran pacer Wahab Riaz had some encouraging words for the 40-year-old in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Aisam has teamed up with England’s Dominic Inglot and the duo will face Jackson Withrow and Jack Sock on Thursday.

Aisam’s best performance in the Grand Slam came back in 2010 when he reached the final with India’s Rohan Bopanna.

However, they ended up on the losing side against America’s Bob and Mike Bryan.