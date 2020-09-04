Aisam-ul-Haq suffers defeat in US Open 2020 men’s doubles event

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Dominic Inglot of England suffered a defeat in the second round of the US Open 2020 to the American pair of Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow on Thursday.

Aisam and Inglot won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreak in New York. However, the American pair came back to win the remaining two sets 7-6, 7-6.

The winning duo hit 14 aces in the fixture whereas their opposition scored eight. The Americans had a first serve percentage of 64, three more than the losing side.

Withrow and Sock will now face Brazil’s Bruno Suares and Mate Pavić of Croatia in their Round of 16 match.

Losing is never easy

The 40-year-old from Lahore expressed his disappointment over his second round exit from the tournament.

Aisam lamented at not having second chances to recover in the game and said that dealing with defeat is not that easy “when the score is that close”.

Losing is never easy specially when the score is this close. Came up a bit short today at the end

Unfortunately unlike many other sports we don’t get second chances in tennis

Happy though the way I was able to play in my first match after 6 months @usopen with @dominglot . pic.twitter.com/XWJGRdjU0O — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) September 4, 2020

Aisam and Inglot had suffered a first-round defeat in the Australian Open where they lost to France’s Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecău of Romania.

He is currently placed at number 51 in the ATP doubles rankings with 1,710 points to his name.