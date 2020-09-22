Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
HOME > Football

Agent reveals why Bale joins Tottenham ahead of Manchester United

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Agent reveals why Bale joins Tottenham ahead of Manchester United

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Tottenham Hotspur

Veteran winger Gareth Bale’s manager Jonathan Barnett has revealed that his client joined English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Manchester United because the North London-based club made the ‘first’ move.

The 31-year-old joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Barnett, while talking to BBC as cited by Goal.com, revealed that Spurs had the first movers advantaged which is why his client decided to make a move.

“Basically it was a conversation between [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy and myself where the subject came up, I suggested it and Daniel was interested,” he said. “So that’s basically how it was done. No magic, just long chats. Daniel Levy’s been interested in bringing Gareth back for a long time. There was always a reason why it couldn’t happen. Just this was the right moment. They made the move first.”

The Wales international returned to the 2019 UEFA Champions League runners up after spending seven successful seasons in the Spanish capital.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale represented Los Blancos in 251 matches in all competitions where he managed to score 105 goals and provided 68 assists.

