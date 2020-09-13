Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Sports

After winning US Open, Naomi Osaka eyes more race activism

Posted: Sep 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
After winning US Open, Naomi Osaka eyes more race activism

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ US Open

Naomi Osaka said she wants to be known for more than just tennis, suggesting she will keep campaigning for racial justice after winning her third Grand Slam at the US Open Saturday.

Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks honoring victims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United States in each of the tournament’s seven rounds.

The 22-year-old said thinking time during the coronavirus lockdown, which coincided with protests across the United States over the police killing of black man George Floyd, had led to her political awakening.

“I would definitely say it’s been an important few months,” Osaka told reporters after coming from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. “For me, my life was always go-go tennis-wise, especially after the previous US Open that I won (in 2018). It definitely accelerated things, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down.

“The quarantine definitely gave me a chance to think a lot about things — what I want to accomplish, what I want people to remember me by. I came into this tournament, or these two tournaments, with that mindset.”

Activist Stance

Osaka first took an activist stance at the Western & Southern Open, a US Open tuneup event, when she threatened not to play her semi-final match in protest at the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

She said she was “sick to her stomach” and “exhausted” by repeated violence against black people by US police.

Her decision prompted the WTA and ATP to postpone all semi-final matches by a day, inspiring Osaka to change her mind and make herself available for the final.

Osaka’s move came after the Milwaukee Bucks led a historic boycott over the shooting, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts across multiple sports.

She walked onto the court for her first match at the US Open wearing a mask bearing the name Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed when police shot her in her own apartment in March.

Osaka then donned face coverings honoring Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.

In Saturday’s final she honored Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.

Black Lives Matter Naomi Osaka Tennis US Open 2020
 
