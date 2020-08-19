Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Zimbabwe looking to save international season with Pakistan tour

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Normal 0 false false false EN-GB X-NONE X-NONE Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are hoping to save its coronavirus-affected international season by getting government approval for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. The African country was scheduled to host the likes of Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Ireland and the Netherlands along with a tour to Bangladesh during their 2020-21 season. However, all the proposed events have been postponed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. ZC Communication Manager Darlington Majonga was quoted in a report by the Chronicle where he revealed that the country’s cricket board are doing all they can to visit Pakistan in October for a bilateral series. “ZC had applied for a waiver to proceed with the series in a strictly controlled environment,” he said. “But with Zimbabwe experiencing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Government advised that the country was not yet ready to host visiting teams. However, all hope is not lost as ZC will seek clearance from Government for the team to travel to Pakistan in October.” Zimbabwe became the first Test-playing nation to visit Pakistan in 2015 for an ODI and T20I series.

