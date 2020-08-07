Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 postponed due to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 postponed due to coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been pushed back to a year due to the coronavirus.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February – March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated on its website on Friday.

The tournament was to be played across six cities in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7.

ICC’s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney stated that the decision to defer the tournament was taken to give the best opportunity to every competing nation to prepare themselves for the competition.

He went on to say that a qualifying tournament will be contested to decide the final three teams.

“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams.”

The format of the postponed ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup remains unchanged. Five teams have confirmed their place in the the event.

The qualification tournament to determine the three remaining sides was to be held in Sri Lanka in July but the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket new zealand Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 postponed, Women's World Cup New Zealand, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 postponed coronavirus, Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, Women's Cricket World Cup 2021
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan dismiss England for 219 in Manchester Test
Pakistan dismiss England for 219 in Manchester Test
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
England's Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain praise Pakistan’s Babar Azam
England’s Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain praise Pakistan’s Babar Azam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.