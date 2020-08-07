Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 postponed due to coronavirus

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been pushed back to a year due to the coronavirus.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February – March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated on its website on Friday.

The tournament was to be played across six cities in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7.

ICC’s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney stated that the decision to defer the tournament was taken to give the best opportunity to every competing nation to prepare themselves for the competition.

He went on to say that a qualifying tournament will be contested to decide the final three teams.

“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams.”

The format of the postponed ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup remains unchanged. Five teams have confirmed their place in the the event.

The qualification tournament to determine the three remaining sides was to be held in Sri Lanka in July but the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus as well.