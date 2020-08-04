Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
West Indies T20I tour of Australia cancelled due to coronavirus

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Australia’s October T20I series against the West Indies was called off Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the international sporting calendar.

It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month’s one-day international series against Zimbabwe.

Cricket Australia said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose. “In light of this development… it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” it said in a statement.

The series will be take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.

Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Despite the logistical difficulties, Cricket Australia insists a money-spinning four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed. They have been less vocal about the fate of the first-ever Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which is due to be held in Perth in late November.

