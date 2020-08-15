West Indies’ Darren Sammy eyes return in T20Is

Veteran all-rounder Darren Sammy has revealed that he is still open to playing for West Indies in T20 Internationals.

The 36-year-old has not represented the Caribbean giants since 2017 in international cricket.

However, Sammy, while talking to Cricbuzz, expressed his desire to once again represent the national team in the T20Is and believes the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will help him showcase his talent to the selectors.

“I have had a lot of soul searching and reflection in the past few months,” he said. “Anybody who’s been at home in the lockdown all these months would not have done justice to themselves if they didn’t glean over things. I’m actually just going into this tournament [CPL] to do better for myself and St. Lucia.

“That is the focus this year and if I do well at that it will raise a few eyebrows as well for other things. I have not retired. I have not closed that door and if I take care of what I have to do for St. Lucia and get us to the playoffs along with my own very good performances that will certainly make selectors take notice of it.”