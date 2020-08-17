Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Wasim Akram urges England to tour Pakistan as goodwill gesture

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Wasim Akram urges England to tour Pakistan as goodwill gesture

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Legendary all-rounder and former captain Wasim Akram has urged England to visit Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Green Caps became the second Test-playing nation after West Indies to tour England following the coronavirus outbreak which halted sporting activities in the world.

Akram, who is currently covering the ongoing three-Test series as a commentator, asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their team to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

“You (England) boys owe Pakistan cricket and the country a lot with the boys coming over here,” he said while speaking with the Sky Sports during the second Test.

The Sultan of Swing added that the participation of the English players in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should also encourage the ECB for a tour to the Subcontinental country.

“The English players were there for the PSL like Alex Hales and Chris Jordan,” he said. “They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully and I must give credit to the federal government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the respective franchsies.”

Akram went on to say that Pakistan will leave no stones unturned in making the possible England tour successful. “I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wasim Akram statements, Wasim Akram, England tour of Pakistan, England vs Pakistan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second Test: Wet outfield delays start of fifth day’s play
Second Test: Wet outfield delays start of fifth day’s play
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.