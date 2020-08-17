Wasim Akram urges England to tour Pakistan as goodwill gesture

Legendary all-rounder and former captain Wasim Akram has urged England to visit Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Green Caps became the second Test-playing nation after West Indies to tour England following the coronavirus outbreak which halted sporting activities in the world.

Akram, who is currently covering the ongoing three-Test series as a commentator, asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their team to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

“You (England) boys owe Pakistan cricket and the country a lot with the boys coming over here,” he said while speaking with the Sky Sports during the second Test.

The Sultan of Swing added that the participation of the English players in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should also encourage the ECB for a tour to the Subcontinental country.

“The English players were there for the PSL like Alex Hales and Chris Jordan,” he said. “They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully and I must give credit to the federal government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the respective franchsies.”

Akram went on to say that Pakistan will leave no stones unturned in making the possible England tour successful. “I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house,” he added.