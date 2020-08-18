Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan regain their confidence, says Waqar Younis

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that the team’s confidence was restored by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s gutsy half-century in the second Test against England.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with his 72-run knock in the first innings to earn himself the man of the match award.

“Rizwan played a brave knock under tough conditions,” Waqar said while speaking to the media on Monday. “His innings was the reason why the side regained their confidence.”

The 48-year-old went on to say that the side was fully prepared for the game but it ended in a draw.

“We were disappointed with the result but nothing can be done when it comes to mother nature.”

Younis, commenting on possible changes to the rules in Tests, said that he is always in favour of keeping things as they are in the format since it is the “real deal”.

The Burewala Express added that the management has not yet considered whether any team changes are required for the third Test in Southampton. “We will make our decision after looking at the conditions.”