Waqar Younis backs ‘experienced’ Azhar Ali to recover form

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has backed captain Azhar Ali to regain his lost form ahead of the second Test against England.

The Green Caps will be eyeing a comeback in the three-match series when they will face Joe Root’s men in the second Test in Southampton, starting from Thursday.

Waqar, while talking to reporters via video link on Wednesday, backed the 35-year-old to regain his form and produce the goods for Pakistan.

“Azhar is an experienced campaigner,” he said. “He knows how to tackle such situations and I am very optimistic that he will produce the goods for the team in the next match.”

While talking about the series opener, Waqar shared his opinion that both players and the coaching staff are responsible for the poor result.

“We are extremely disappointed with the defeat in Manchester,” said Waqar. “We were the better team by some margin in most of the match but we failed at crucial junctures which cost us dearly. However, I believe that both players and the team management are responsible for that poor result.”

Waqar also discussed the composition of the team for the second Test by saying: “We will make the final decision regarding the playing XI by looking at the pitch tomorrow morning.”

