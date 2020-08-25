Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas

India cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar recalled his experience of playing against Pakistan counterpart Zaheer Abbas.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on its official Twitter account.

In the three-minute clip, Gavaskar was speaking on the class of the “Asian Bradman”.

The former Indian captain also congratulated Abbas on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The 73-year-old was the first batsman ever in the history of international cricket to score five consecutive centuries.

He also remains the only Asian batsman to date who has managed to register 100 first-class centuries.

