Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas

India cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar recalled his experience of playing against Pakistan counterpart Zaheer Abbas.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on its official Twitter account.

In the three-minute clip, Gavaskar was speaking on the class of the “Asian Bradman”.

"When you saw him bat, even if you are off the field, you enjoy watching him bat."



Sunil Gavaskar on the 2020 #ICCHallOfFame inductee Zaheer Abbas

The former Indian captain also congratulated Abbas on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

ICC Hall of Fame 2020: Zaheer Abbas



Nicknamed 'Run Machine' for his big scores

First batsman to score 5x💯 in successive internationals

Only Asian batsman to score 100 first-class centuries



An icon of the sport!

The 73-year-old was the first batsman ever in the history of international cricket to score five consecutive centuries.

He also remains the only Asian batsman to date who has managed to register 100 first-class centuries.