Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir applied saliva to the ball during the side’s first T20I against England in Manchester on Friday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned cricketers from applying saliva on the ball as part of the safety measures to restrict the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The video and pictures of the 28-year-old engaging in the act was uploaded by several users on Twitter.

The sport’s governing body has only allowed its players to shine the ball with sweat.

The series opener ended without a result due to rain.