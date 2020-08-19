Despite withdrawals, organisers remain upbeat for US Open 2020

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has stated that they are more than satisfied with the number of players which are taking part in this year’s US Open.

Several high-ranked players included defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu have opted to skip the tournament along with Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens, Elina Svitolina out of fears of the novel coronavirus.

However, USTA’s Chief Executive Mike Dowse was quoted in a report where he suggested that the organisation is pleased with the lineup of players available for the mega-event.

“As far as our field, in the context of the times and how different the world is, I couldn’t be happier. It’s exceeded our expectations,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s our fans we are here to serve. They’re going to see some unbelievable world-class tennis.”

Despite many withdrawals, this year’s US Open will still feature current world number one Novak Djokovic along with former champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray.

New York is one of the hardest-hit US cities with the pathogen where more than 30,000 people have lost their lives.