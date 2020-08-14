Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

US Open’s defending champions pull out

Posted: Aug 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
US Open’s defending champions pull out

Photo Courtesy: usopen/Twitter

The US Open women’s singles defending champion Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not be taking part in this year’s tournament, as per the BBC.

The 20-year-old Canadian announced that she is pulling out of the mega event to focus on her fitness. She hasn’t played a match since suffering a knee injury back in October.

Andreescu registered a straight-set win over Serena Williams last year to win her first US Open title.

With Spaniard Rafael Nadal having already pulled out of the Grand Slam in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Andreescu’s decision means both champions will not feature in this year’s edition.

The 2020 edition of the US Open—which will begin from August 31—will be contested behind closed doors for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The players arriving in the United States will not be required to go into quarantine but will be tested for the Covid-19 before their departure for New York.

The players who test positive for the coronavirus will be asked to withdraw from the competition.

