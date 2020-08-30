Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Sports

US Open 2020 preview: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams chase glory

Posted: Aug 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
US Open 2020 preview: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams chase glory

Photo: AFP

The US Open is set to become the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era when it starts Monday in a spectator-free bubble at Flushing Meadows following a troubled build-up that saw several top stars withdraw over coronavirus fears.

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams headline a tournament that will be unrecognisable from previous Slams due to strict safety protocols that were still not enough to convince some of tennis’s biggest names to travel to New York.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal and women’s number one Ashleigh Barty are among high-profile absentees at the US National Tennis Center, which just months ago was transformed into an emergency coronavirus field hospital.

Raucous crowds are a hallmark of the US Open, but this year, the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium will be eerily empty to mitigate the risk of infection from the deadly pandemic that has wiped out much of the tennis season, including Wimbledon.

The players are being kept in a tightly controlled environment with regular COVID-19 testing throughout the tournament. Any competitor who tests positive once the event has started will be automatically withdrawn.

Most competitors are staying at one of two hotels where they will be shuttled the 30 minutes to and from the tennis center.

A few, including Djokovic and Williams, have chosen to stay in private homes where they must pay for 24-hour security approved by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The security teams are obliged to provide the USTA with information regarding when the player leaves and arrives at the house.

No player is allowed to travel anywhere other than between the tennis center and their accommodation. Any player who leaves the bubble without the written consent of organizers will be thrown out of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic Serena Williams Tennis US Open
 
RELATED STORIES

