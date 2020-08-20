Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Under-pressure Azhar Ali ‘focused’ on leading Pakistan to series-levelling win

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Under-pressure Azhar Ali ‘focused’ on leading Pakistan to series-levelling win

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has said that he is ‘focused’ on leading his team to a series-levelling win over England in the third Test.

The visitors will be playing to avoid their first series defeat in the five-day format against England in 10 years when they take to the field in Southampton on Friday.

Ali, while talking to the media on the eve of the third Test, showed optimism regarding Pakistan’s chances and believes the team’s performance in the series has been good enough to merit a win.

“We have played very good cricket in this series,” said Ali. “Unfortunately we lost the first Test when we were the better team throughout. Therefore, we have a lot of positives from that match to take into the third Test. Players showed a lot of character in the second Test, despite losing the series opener in the way we did in Manchester. It is very hard to bounce back after such defeats but the way the players fought in the second Test is very heartening to see for the team management.”

The 35-year-old is going through a poor patch of form, which has intensified rumours about his future in the side as well.

Ali, when asked whether he is under pressure going into Friday’s Test, responded by saying that he is focused on leading the team to a series-levelling win over Joe Root’s men.

“I am lucky to lead such a great bunch of players who make things easy for me as a captain,” he said. “I am only focused on leading the team to a series-levelling victory in the next match. Whatever everyone is saying is their point of view and I can’t do much about it.”

Ali said he is confident him and veteran middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq will be able to produce the goods in the third Test.

“As experienced batsmen, we have the responsibility to score runs for the team in these testing conditions,” said Ali. “I know I have not managed to score the kind of runs expected of me and Asad is struggling as well. But he is an experienced player and a match-winner. We are backing him to come good in the third Test. Hopefully, both of us will play a huge part in helping Pakistan win the third Test.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asad Shafiq azhar ali Cricket ENGLAND CRICKET BOARD Pakistan Cricket Board
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.