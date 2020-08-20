Under-pressure Azhar Ali ‘focused’ on leading Pakistan to series-levelling win

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has said that he is ‘focused’ on leading his team to a series-levelling win over England in the third Test.

The visitors will be playing to avoid their first series defeat in the five-day format against England in 10 years when they take to the field in Southampton on Friday.

Ali, while talking to the media on the eve of the third Test, showed optimism regarding Pakistan’s chances and believes the team’s performance in the series has been good enough to merit a win.

“We have played very good cricket in this series,” said Ali. “Unfortunately we lost the first Test when we were the better team throughout. Therefore, we have a lot of positives from that match to take into the third Test. Players showed a lot of character in the second Test, despite losing the series opener in the way we did in Manchester. It is very hard to bounce back after such defeats but the way the players fought in the second Test is very heartening to see for the team management.”

The 35-year-old is going through a poor patch of form, which has intensified rumours about his future in the side as well.

Ali, when asked whether he is under pressure going into Friday’s Test, responded by saying that he is focused on leading the team to a series-levelling win over Joe Root’s men.

“I am lucky to lead such a great bunch of players who make things easy for me as a captain,” he said. “I am only focused on leading the team to a series-levelling victory in the next match. Whatever everyone is saying is their point of view and I can’t do much about it.”

Ali said he is confident him and veteran middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq will be able to produce the goods in the third Test.

“As experienced batsmen, we have the responsibility to score runs for the team in these testing conditions,” said Ali. “I know I have not managed to score the kind of runs expected of me and Asad is struggling as well. But he is an experienced player and a match-winner. We are backing him to come good in the third Test. Hopefully, both of us will play a huge part in helping Pakistan win the third Test.”