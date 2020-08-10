Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
UEFA announces fate of Atletico-RB Leipzig clash after members test positive for coronavirus

Posted: Aug 10, 2020
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

UEFA said Monday the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig is “planned to be played as scheduled” on Thursday despite two positive tests for coronavirus at the Spanish club.

Atletico on Sunday reported two individuals at the club had tested positive for coronavirus, just days before they face German club Leipzig in Lisbon, where all eight quarter-finalists will gather.

The club did not say whether the positive tests concerned players, coaching staff or officials.

Atletico said a fresh round of tests was being carried out on the squad and backroom staff on Monday.

“The match is planned to be played as scheduled. We have no further comments to make,” said a UEFA spokesman

Atletico said in a statement on Sunday that the two individuals who tested positive “are self-isolating in their respective homes”.

In an unprecedented move during a season that was halted for three months by the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA decided that the Champions League will be completed in a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon.

Under the UEFA protocol for European competitions, a team must have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper, for a match to go ahead.

Failing that, UEFA can give the go-ahead for the match to be re-scheduled.

The quarter-finals start on Wednesday when Italian side Atalanta take on Paris Saint-Germain. The final is scheduled to take place on August 23.

