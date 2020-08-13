Twitter apologises for tweet mocking Manchester United player

Twitter issued an apology to Manchester United’s defender Phil Jones after receiving a backlash for a tweet.

“Name a better defender than Phil Jones,” the social media website posted on August 11 but later deleted it after it receiving complaints from the club and the footballing fans.

“It was not our intention to cause upset,” a Twitter spokesman said as per BBC Sport. “Once we realised our mistake, we immediately deleted the tweet.”

The spokesperson clarified that they were testing a new feature which limits the number of users commenting on their posts.

Jones has not played for United since club football resumed after the coronavirus break.