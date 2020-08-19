Tridents down Patriots in CPL 2020

Barbados Tridents registered a six-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their Carribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Barbados side were struggling at 8-3 at one stage but a 61-run partnership between skipper Jason Holder (38 off 22) and Kyle Mayers (37 off 20) helped them post a competitive total of 153-9.

For Patriots, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cottrell and Rayad Emrit bagged two wickets each.

In reply, St Kitts were cruising at one stage with Joshua Da Silva (41* off 41) and Ben Denk (34 off 21) stitching up a 50-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, after Dunk’s dismissal, Patriots lost the momentum and ended up six runs short of the opposition’s score.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the star performer for Tridents with the ball as he returned with figures of 2-18 in four overs.