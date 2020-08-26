Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona

Star striker Lionel Messi’s time with the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona is seemingly coming to an end.

On Tuesday evening, multiple media outlets reported the Argentina international has informed the board of the Catalonia-based club that he is looking to leave after spending nearly two decades at the Camp Nou.

There were reports following Barca’s 8-2 humiliation in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich that Messi is considering his future.

Aged 33, it can be concluded that arguably one of the best players of all time is slowly, but surely, coming to an end of his glorious career.

We look in detail as to what options are there for the player also known as ‘Little Magician’ to move next in order to once again find success on the pitch.

Manchester City

Photo: AFP

The first name to appear on the list after Tuesday’s bombshell was of none other than English Premier giants Manchester City, and the reasons are pretty obvious.

The 2018-19 English champions are currently by former Barcelona’s head coach Pep Guardiola who had tremendous success during his time with Messi.

However, the 49-year-old is not the only known face Messi can work with if he moves to Manchester as the club also have the likes of Carles Planchart, Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano working for them right now who was employed by the Catalan-based outfit in the past.

Guardiola’s presence should not be the only reason why making a move to City makes a lot of sense for the four-time Champions League winner as it is one of the clubs in the continent that can afford the star striker’s monumental wages of nearly €50 million net per season.

There have been reports that the 33-year-old and the Manchester-based club’s hierarchy have been in contact over the past few days and a move can become a reality in the coming future.

Manchester United

Photo: AFP

Next in the list is another club from the same city—Manchester United. The Red Devils are one of the most well-run clubs in the continent and have the means to compete with any other sporting entity, at least financially.

The name of the club itself along with its glorious history definitely has an appeal for every player on the planet.

However, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge of the first team, it will be interesting to see whether Messi will be willing to play in a team and under a manager who still have a long way to go in competing the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain

Photo: AFP

Third and last in the list is the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The UEFA Champions League runners up have the financial muscle to pull off any deal in the footballing world as they’ve shown in the 2017 season when they ended up bringing in Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco in deals worth of more than €400 million.

Therefore, it can be easily concluded that despite being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Qatar-backed club can certainly afford to match Messi’s astronomical wages.

Another motivation which can persuade the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for a move to Paris is a chance to reunite with his old friend Neymar, whose untimely departure three years ago from Camp Nou can be seen as the beginning of the end of Barcelona’s star generation.