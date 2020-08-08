Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Sydney looking to host Australia-India Boxing Day Test

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
Photo: AFP

Sydney has shown interest in hosting the upcoming Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Boxing Day Test is played in Melbourne each year from December 26 to 30. However, the chances of the match being shifted to another city are high due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

“We’d be very happy to host it because it’s a major event and it’s good for Sydney, and people like coming to Sydney, and we have the capacity to host it if that’s what Cricket Australia want to do,” Sydney Cricket Ground Trust Chairman Tony Shepherd said while speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cricket fans in Sydney will experience a double header as the coastal city will be hosting the Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test as well if the former is shifted from Melbourne.

The prospect of Sydney hosting the Boxing Day Test will be discussed in an upcoming Cricket Australia meeting. 

Adelaide and Perth are contenders to host the fixture as well.

