Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Stuart Broad considered retirement during West Indies Test series

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Stuart Broad considered retirement during West Indies Test series

Photo: @StuartBroad8/Twitter

England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad has opened up about his thoughts before grabbing 500th Test wicket in the home series against the West Indies.

“Were there thoughts of retirement going round my head? 100%. Because I was so down. I was expecting to play, which is always a bit of a dangerous thing in sport but I felt I deserved to play,” Broad told the Mail.

The pacer revealed that his exclusion from the first Test invited a lot of negative thoughts. He even thought of announcing his retirement from the game.

After being named in second and third Test, Broad, however, delivered the goods. He overwhelmed the West Indian batting lineup as he went on a wicket-taking spree to end up with 16 wickets in the two games he played, claiming his 500th wicket in the traditional format as well.

He said he was unable to utter a word after Ben Stokes, the team’s skipper in the first game in Joe Root’s absence, told Broad he wasn’t playing.

“I have not really told anyone this but I was so down that week of the first Test, I was really low. I was stuck in that hotel. I couldn’t go anywhere,” the bowler added.

“It wasn’t like I could go back to [girlfriend] Mollie and have a barbeque and chill out and reassess.”

