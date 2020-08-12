Stuart Broad fined for foul language in first Pakistan Test

England’s veteran pacer Stuart Broad has been fined by his father Chris Broad for using foul language during the first Test against Pakistan.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s second innings in the series opener which led to Chris—who was serving as the match referee—slapping a fine of £2,000 on his son Stuart for using inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah, as per English publication The Guardian.

The right-arm pacer, on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, confirmed the development by claiming that his father will not be on his Christmas card and present list.

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

The veteran pacer, who has over 500 Test wickets to his name, has also been warned that similar actions in the future might lead to further punishment.

Broad was the most successful bowler for the home team against the Green Caps in the series opener where finished with figures of 6-101.