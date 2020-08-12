Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Stuart Broad fined for foul language in first Pakistan Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Stuart Broad fined for foul language in first Pakistan Test

Photo: AFP

England’s veteran pacer Stuart Broad has been fined by his father Chris Broad for using foul language during the first Test against Pakistan.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s second innings in the series opener which led to Chris—who was serving as the match referee—slapping a fine of £2,000 on his son Stuart for using inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah, as per English publication The Guardian.

The right-arm pacer, on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, confirmed the development by claiming that his father will not be on his Christmas card and present list.

The veteran pacer, who has over 500 Test wickets to his name, has also been warned that similar actions in the future might lead to further punishment.

Broad was the most successful bowler for the home team against the Green Caps in the series opener where finished with figures of 6-101.

FaceBook WhatsApp
England Stuart Broad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Stuart Broad unhappy, Stuart Broad, Stuart Broad tweet, England vs Pakistan 2020
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.