SLC postpones Lanka Premier League for three months

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the new T20 league competition for three months because health authorities insisted on two-week quarantine for foreign players.

SLC had announced last month that it hoped to resume top-level cricket with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) from August 28 with the participation of 70 international players.

However, on Tuesday, cricket authorities in Sri Lanka confirmed the postponement of the event for three months.

“We asked for a three-day quarantine period, but the health authorities insisted on 14 days,” a cricket official told AFP. “Under those restrictions, it is not feasible to hold the tournament this month.”

In a statement issued later Tuesday, the cricket board said the tournament will now be played in November but did not give a schedule for the matches.

The tournament was scheduled to be organised from August 28 to September 20 at four international venues.

Sri Lanka has reported over 2,875 infections and 11 deaths, according to official figures. However, government doctors have said the actual infections could be higher and called for increased testing.