World number two Simona Halep withdraws from US Open

World number two Simona Halep announced on Monday that she has withdrawn from this year’s US Open.

The Romanian made the announcement on her Twitter account.

1/2



After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen



I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 17, 2020

2/2



and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament 🙏 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 17, 2020

The two-time Grand Slam winner is the latest player to announce her withdrawal from the competition which starts in New York on August 31.

Her best performance in the tournament came in 2015 when she reached the semi-final stage.

She joins top players who have backed off from playing in the Grand Slam tournament.