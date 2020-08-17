Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
World number two Simona Halep withdraws from US Open

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

World number two Simona Halep announced on Monday that she has withdrawn from this year’s US Open.

The Romanian made the announcement on her Twitter account.

The two-time Grand Slam winner is the latest player to announce her withdrawal from the competition which starts in New York on August 31.

Her best performance in the tournament came in 2015 when she reached the semi-final stage.

She joins top players who have backed off from playing in the Grand Slam tournament.

