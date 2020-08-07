Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik scheduled to leave for England next week

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is expected to depart for the England tour on August 15.

“The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on August 15, provided he returns two negative COVID-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes,” the Pakistan Cricket Board stated on its website.

He will take part in the three-match T20I series which will be played in Manchester on September 28, September 30 and October 1 respectively.

His request for a delayed departure to England was earlier accepted by the cricket board. The cricketer wanted to spend time with his family, whom he hadn’t seen for several months