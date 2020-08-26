Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Former Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne believes Pakistan will be an improved side after the tour of England.

The 50-year-old expressed those views in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

“I am looking at a team which is so exciting to watch,” said Warne. “They are well captained by Azhar Ali and should’ve won the first Test. But Pakistan, after this tough tour here under tough conditions against a quality bowling attack, will become a lot better side moving forward.”

The Green Caps lost their first Test series against the Three Lions in a decade with the score of 1-0, courtesy three-wicket defeat in Manchester whereas both match in Southampton ended as draw.






 

 
 

 


