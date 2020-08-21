Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
De Jong stars as Sevilla clinch Europa League title

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
De Jong stars as Sevilla clinch Europa League title

Photo Courtesy: SevillaFC_ENG

Sevilla have won the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League after clinching a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the final on Friday night.

The game started brightly with a spot-kick rewarded to the Milan-based side in the fourth minute after a rash tackle by Diego Carlos on Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international netted it to make it 1-0 for the Italian side but the lead couldn’t last that long as Luuk de Jong’s header on a low cross eight minutes later brought Sevilla back on equal terms.

Tempers continued to flare as the game progressed. A handball appeal by the Nerazurri was turned down and their coach Antonio Conte was also booked following a heated argument with the referee over the incident.

Daniel D’Ambrosio had a clear chance to grab the lead for his team but couldn’t get the finish he was looking for and ended up sending the ball over the crossbar.

A free-kick for Sevilla proved to be costly for the Serie A giants as Éver Banega found de Jong who scored his second goal of the evening in the 33rd minute.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Diego Godin converted a free kick for Milan-based outfit to make it 2-2 on the night.

The second half began in the same way as the first ended. Carlos provided a much needed save for Sevilla as Inter came close to breaking the deadlock once again.

But Sevilla finally clinched the winner in the 74th minute, thanks to a comedy of errors from Inter’s defensive line which proved to be the difference on the night.

Europa League Sevilla
 





 

 
 

 
