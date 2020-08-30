Hafeez, Babar help Pakistan set England 196-run target

Well-crafted half-centuries form veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and captain Babar Azam helped Pakistan post a competitive total of 195 for four in their 20 overs.

The 39-year-old top-scored with astonishing 69 off 36 whereas Azam went back to the pavilion after scoring 56 off 44 balls with the help of seven fours.

For the home team, leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of two for 32.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second T20I in Manchester on Sunday.

The series opener was washed out after just 16.1 overs of play at the same venue—Old Trafford—on Friday.

England playing XI:

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan playing XI:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi