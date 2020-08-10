Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has advised Test captain Azhar Ali to “stay strong” following the side’s defeat to England in the first Test.

England secured a comeback three-wicket win over Pakistan in Manchester.

Test skipper Azhar Ali, who just scored 18 runs in the series opener, faced criticism for his recent string of performances.

Sarfaraz, who was not part of the Pakistan’s playing XI for the Manchester Test, advised the batsman to keep his chin up.

Bhayya stay strong 💪🏻 in shaa allah we will bounce back Pakistan zindabad @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/vstVNmI4Ki — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 10, 2020

He added that the side will bounce back in the next two games. England have a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The second Test will be played in Southampton on August 13.