Monday, August 10, 2020
Samaa TV
Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: SarfarazA_54/Twitter

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has advised Test captain Azhar Ali to “stay strong” following the side’s defeat to England in the first Test.

England secured a comeback three-wicket win over Pakistan in Manchester.

Test skipper Azhar Ali, who just scored 18 runs in the series opener, faced criticism for his recent string of performances.

Sarfaraz, who was not part of the Pakistan’s playing XI for the Manchester Test, advised the batsman to keep his chin up.

He added that the side will bounce back in the next two games. England have a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The second Test will be played in Southampton on August 13.

