Sarfaraz Ahmed has some cricket advice for his son

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gave some tongue-in-cheek batting tips to his son on Twitter.

Sarfaraz shared a clip of his son and asked him to run better between the wickets than his father, while also tagging teammate Shan Masood.

Abdullah shot yar!but beta plz don’t run like abba beta plz 🙈@shani_official pic.twitter.com/GzElKEFP3w — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 17, 2020

Shan Masood, in his reply to the tweet, adviced Sarfaraz’s son to emulate his running instead.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are both part of Pakistan’s squad that is touring England for a Test and T20I series.