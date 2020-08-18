Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed has some cricket advice for his son

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed has some cricket advice for his son

Photo Courtesy: TeamQuetta/Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gave some tongue-in-cheek batting tips to his son on Twitter.

Sarfaraz shared a clip of his son and asked him to run better between the wickets than his father, while also tagging teammate Shan Masood.

Shan Masood, in his reply to the tweet, adviced Sarfaraz’s son to emulate his running instead.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are both part of Pakistan’s squad that is touring England for a Test and T20I series.

Cricket Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed shan masood
 
HOME  
 
 
